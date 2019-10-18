|
Betsy Marie Blanton, resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was 82 years old. She was born in Hampton, NY, raised in Miami, FL, but moved to Baton Rouge to be with her grandchildren and family. Betsy spent twenty years as a dental assistant and fifteen years working at an after school program for the Boys & Girls Club of Miami. Later, she volunteered at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was always willing to help others, but her real love was being with her grandchildren. Betsy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Wayne; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Sandy Blanton; grandchildren, Gavin, Claire, and Sienna; brother, Pete; sister, Judy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Marjorie Somerindyke. A visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:30pm-6:30pm. The funeral services will be immediately following the visitation at 6:30pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019