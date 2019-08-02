Bette Pollard Mobberly Harker passed away on July 31, 2019. She was eighty-eight-years-old. Bette was born on March 12, 1931 in Mobile, AL to Ashley and Daisy Pollard. Uncommon for a woman of that era, she went to college at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now Auburn University, where she was in the Delta Zeta sorority. She went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees from Northeastern University and taught elementary school for several years in Monroe, LA. In 1951, she married William Clarence Mobberly, and they had two children together, Deborah and Mary Jane. Following William's death, she married George Harker in 1973. Bette possessed a sharp mind and she exercised it throughout her life. She loved card games, especially Bridge, which she played for over 40 years. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble and had a number of favorite television shows: The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy, among them. She was known for her elegant Southern accent, her generous wisdom, and her nickname, "GB," short for Grandma Bette. Bette was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and her husbands. She is survived by her daughters, three grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, and Katie, her stepchildren, George, Corliss and Bruce, four step-grandchildren, Ian, Dawn, George and Charlie and three step-great grandchildren Luca, Giada and Abigail. A private funeral service will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: .