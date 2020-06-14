Bettie Raborn Goudeau, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of St. Amant, she passed away June 11, 2020 at her son's residents in St. Amant. She was 81. Bettie retired with 35 years of service with Bell South. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. Monday June 15, 2020 from 9am until religious service at 11am. Interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park. She is survived by her son, Kirk Goudeau and Susan H. Lambert; Sister-in-law, Jody G. Landry; seven grandchildren, Ricky, Keith, Tabbatha, Russell, Michelle, Denver and Dalton; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband, Leo "Dale" Goudeau; parents, Freddie and Wilma Raborn; sons, Doug Goudeau and Carl Goudeau; grandsons, Jamie Goudeau and Chris Goudeau. She was a 1956 graduate of Istrouma High School and member of Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant.

