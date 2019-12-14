A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Betty A. Lambert will be 11 am Tuesday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church St Amant; visitation will begin at 9 am, rosary at 10:15 am. Interment will follow at The Lake Cemetery. Mrs. Betty was born on June 11, 1938 and passed from this life on December 12, 2019 at her residence. She was an active and devoted member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church; where she was also a member of the choir, Small Faith Group, Rosary Group and served as a sponsor. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Melton Lambert; her father Felix Arceneaux and a sister Peggy Arceneaux. Survivors include her mother Elva L. Arceneaux; children Ricky Lambert (Marsha), Debra Quinones (Librado), and Sabrina Gonzez (Tony); her siblings Felix "Butch" Arceneaux Jr., Helen Moore, and Shirley Ellis; grandchildren Alicia, Jeremy, Stephanie, Angela, Jessica, Stacy, Brandi, and Brittnee; also survived by 15 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, those that prefer to give a memorial gift to honor her life and memory may visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/betty-arceneaux-lambert Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019