Betty Adcock McDavid was born December 21, 1927, in East Alton, IL, and passed away March 9, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. She retired from Ethyl Corporation with 30 years service. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am conducted by Curtis Anders. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet M. and Jeff O'Dell, Centreville, MS; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie L. McDavid; three brothers; a niece; and a nephew. She was a member of Oakcrest Baptist Church, Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 163, and the Salvation Army Auxillary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020