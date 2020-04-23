Betty Aguillard Guidroz entered eternal life on April 16, 2020, at Pointe Coupee Healthcare in New Roads, Louisiana. She was 83 years old and the widow of John Guidroz. She and her husband were residents of Jarreau, Louisiana, and she has resided at PCHC since his death. Betty was a homemaker but also a very hard worker who worked side by side with her husband bailing hay, picking pecans, and raising a very large garden from which they shared the fruits and vegetables with family and friends. Preceded in death by a son John Randall Guidroz. Surviving her are 3 grandchildren, Mindi McNeel (Sean), Travis Guidroz (Brandi), Chantel Peterson (Jesse) and 5 great grandchildren, Rylie, Shawn, Landon, Aiden and Carter. A graveside service was held and a memorial mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Lakeland will be held at a later date when church gatherings are again permitted. Thank you to the staff at Pointe Coupee Health Care for the care that they provided

