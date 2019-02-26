Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Anderson Carter passed away on February 25, 2019, at the age of 86 years. She was born on January 8, 1933, and was a native and lifelong resident of Greensburg and St. Helena Parish, Louisiana. She was the last of eleven children of James M. Anderson and Florence Wooten Anderson. Betty was a graduate of Greensburg High School and was a legal secretary for 24 years, retiring in 1982 to travel extensively with her husband. She remained a licensed Notary Public until her death. She is survived by one son, William Anderson Carter of Greensburg, LA.; one daughter, Belinda Carter Sanchez and her husband, Dr. Gayle Sanchez of Baton Rouge, LA.; three loving granddaughters, Claire Carter Sanchez of New Orleans, LA.; Jill Adrienne Sanchez of New Orleans, LA.; and Lesley Gayle Sanchez Gilfillan and her husband, Todd Gilfillan of Austin, TX., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, William B. "Billy Carter, her parents, Jim and Florence Anderson; three brothers, Bill, Ed and J. C. Anderson; seven sisters, Lillie Henderson, Nellie Anderson, Myrtle Dreher, Amanda Saint, Margaret Miller, Leona Settoon, and Kathryn Anderson. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 o'clock P.M. on Wednesday February 27, 2019, at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, LA. Additional visitation will be at 9 A.M. on Thursday February 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Greensburg, LA. Religious services are at 10 A.M., conducted by Pastor Joe Baugh. Interment will follow at Greensburg Cemetery. Fellowship will follow the burial in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The family extends their special thanks to her caregivers, Joanne Case and Cindy Durr. Please share your condolences and memories at www.mckneelys.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Greensburg Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 325, Greensburg, LA 70441. Funeral Home McKneely Funeral Home - Amite

