Betty Andry Melancon passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Ollie Steele Burden Manor in Baton Rouge, LA. One of ten children, she was born in Norco, LA, on February 11, 1929. She is survived by her children, Lou Melancon (Sharon), Art Melancon, Lois Laurent (Greg), Nan Simon, and Fay Melancon. Others left behind to cherish her memory are her 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren with two more expected later this year; brother, Jules Andry; and sisters, Helen Nation and Donna Torres. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. "Cheese" Melancon; two brothers, four sisters, and a daughter-in-law. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 2:00PM to 5:00PM. Visitation will resume at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9:00AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. There will be a private family burial at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses said in her memory.