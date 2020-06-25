Betty Ann Barcelona Thoms was born on April 20, 1936 and went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Shady Bower Pentecostal Church, 13375 Galloway Gardens Lane, Walker at 10 am. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and while there was involved in several sports. She loved all kinds of sports and enjoyed playing card games, especially poker, dominos and horseshoes. Betty was an avid LSU fan. She worked as a demonstrator for Manda Meats for ten years, cleaned houses and baby sat a number of children. She is survived by her son, Randy P. Thoms and wife Pennie Coxe Thoms; two daughters, Kim Elizabeth Thoms New and Rhonda Jean Thoms Jenkins; grandchildren, James W. Thoms and wife Shirley Chong Thoms, Michelle New Bond and husband Keith, Aaron Dale Thoms and wife Jeanette Pratt Thoms, Daniel Elliott Thoms and wife Kim Paige Thoms and Christopher John Thoms, Jerry Wayne New, Jr, Jacob Dean LeBlanc and Gina Sanchez; sisters, Rose Marie Funderburk and Carolyn Helmke; brother, Martin Joseph (Butch) Barcelona; twelve great grandchildren, Austin, Dustin, Mary, Kacie, Andrew, Alison, Emmaleigh, Ethan, Courtney, Coen, Candence and Ian; three great-great grandchildren, Tinleigh, Kayson and Walon; numerous friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Riley Speck Thoms, Jr., parents, Semour Joseph Barcelona and Elmer Faye LeJeune Buford; sister, Norma Faye Ray; son-in-law, Jody Dean LeBlanc; grandson, Steven Walon Sanchez. Church Funeral Services of Walker are in charge of arrangements.

