Betty Ann Brown Solite departed this life on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 72, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA at 11:30am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020.