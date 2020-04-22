Betty Ann Brown Solite
Betty Ann Brown Solite departed this life on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 72, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA at 11:30am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
23
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
