Betty Ann Caballero Landry

Obituary
Betty Landry, resident of Pierre Part, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was 79 and born in New Orleans to parents, Earl and Odette Decareaux Ramagos, Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Lanoix and Carmen Fuselier (J.B.); son, Keith Caballero (Darilyn Patry); 9 sisters; a brother; 8 grandchildren, Kip Hernandez, Christy Blanchard, Sunshine Barcelona, Robert Caballero Jr., Jerard Caballero, Bianca Stelly, Skylar Caballero, and Keith Caballero Jr.; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolton Landry; sons, Thomas Caballero and Robert Caballero Sr.; 3 sisters; and 3 brothers. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Pierre Part. Burial to follow in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church Cemetery, Plattenville. To offer your condolences to the family please visit, www.OursofhPierrePart.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
