A retired EBRPSS Science educator, Betty died Sunday May 26, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. She was a native of Southern Pines, NC. Visiting at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 9 A.M. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Omega service at 10 AM followed by Memorial Services at 11AM. Survived by her daughter Jhaelyn and son Jared (Atlanta, GA). Four Granddaughters: Jhayla Odom, Ja'Miyah Odom, Kiara Aleman, and Jaeci Harris. Sisters: Yvonne Goins-Smith (Alvin), Jermila Goins Boyd (David: Covington, WA), Imelda Goins, Anitta James and Margaretta Dean (Edmond, OK); Brother: Roscoe Goins; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her mother Mamie O. Goins and aunts Carnella Ford and Geraldine Jackson. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Attn: Mary Carlisle Meadows Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 74066 Baton Rouge, LA 70874.

