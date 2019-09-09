Betty Bergeron, a dedicated Baton Rouge community volunteer, passed away on the 26th of August, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Kentwood, LA, on November 13, 1925, Betty Ruth Kemp was the daughter of Wilfred Henry ("T-Buddy") Kemp and Athalee Fussell Kemp. She moved to Baton Rouge at an early age, and her parents owned and operated Kemp's Drug Store on Main Street. After graduation from Baton Rouge High School in 1942, Betty attended LSU until her marriage to U.S. Army Air Corps Lieutenant Emile Duvernet ("Ed") Bergeron on September 7, 1944. Her years in volunteerism began in 1952 when her family was directly affected by that decade's polio epidemic. For one year, she showed a weekly movie to the pediatric patients in the polio ward at Baton Rouge General Hospital. As her years as a Cub Scout den mother and grade school room mother ended, Betty expanded her volunteering into a "career" when faced with an "empty nest." She was an enthusiastic, innovative, and creative Sunday School teacher to second graders for over 44 years at her beloved First United Methodist Church. Her tenure in that position was so lengthy that she was blessed to be able to teach many of the children of former students. She was a driving force behind the success of The Boutique, a resale shop at her church that sells donated items and distributes the generated funds to charities and various FUMC activities. The church's XYZ ("Xtra Years of Zest") Club also benefitted from Betty's energy and dedication. Her service to her church and faith earned her the United Methodist Women Service Award. In 1966, Betty joined the Baton Rouge General Medical Center Auxiliary and accumulated over 13,500 service hours. She devoted much of her creativity to the merchandise displays in the gift shop and arranged seasonal floral bouquets for the chapel. In addition to being a floor worker, a patient interviewer, and a surgical waiting room volunteer, Betty also served a term as auxiliary president. She was the 1985 recipient of the Woman of Achievement Award from the Zonta Club of Baton Rouge. Betty pursued numerous interests and passions aside from her work in her community. She enjoyed flower arranging, calligraphy, reading, and creative writing. She looked forward to the daily newspaper crossword puzzle and could easily be talked into a game of Scrabble. Known by family members as "Granny" and by friends as "Mrs. B", she is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Michele Bergeron of Cary, NC, and Matt and Dottie Bergeron of Livingston, TX. Additional survivors include 3 granddaughters: Susan Nagy of Gallatin, TN, and her daughters Addison, Emerson, and Alexa; Amy Panessa and husband Brian of Atlanta, GA, and their daughter Riley and son Ryan; and Ashley Segroves of Nashville, TN. Surviving grandsons are Adam Bergeron and wife Kerri of Las Vegas, NV, and son Marshall; and Alex Bergeron of Metuchen, NJ. Her surviving extended family are sister-in-law Marjorie Kemp, nephew Stephen Kemp, and nieces Kathi Kemp and Sherry Flynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Jack Russell Kemp. The family wishes to extend special appreciation to Rebecca Mitchell of the Care Team from First United Methodist Church. Her devotion to "Mrs. B" during these past few years has been a true blessing. Visitation with the family will be held at First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge at 930 North Boulevard on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019