Betty Buratt Arrington



Obituary
Betty Arrington passed into her heavenly home on November 9, 2019; she was 92 and a life-long resident of Prairieville, La. Betty's grandchildren, their mates and their babies brought great joy to her lonely years as a widow. She is survived by her children, LaVerne and Sheria King and Chet and Sheila St. Amant and her brother, Leycester Buratt. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Wendy Sheets True (Mark), Kelly Grob Henderson (Chris), Cade Sheets (Jodi), and Ryan Grob, (Mekdie) and six great grandchildren: Aaron True, Lauren and Zachary Henderson, Claire, Camille, and Caylee Sheets. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gertie Buratt; her husband, Toney Arrington; three sisters, Hazel Collins, Bobbie Martin, and Ravanel "Took" Badeaux. On Saturday, November 16, First United Methodists Church, 224 W. Constitution Street, Gonzales, La. will host visitation from 9-11 AM followed by an 11 AM service. The church will also host a reception luncheon for attendees. Burial will be at Galvez Public Cemetery, Carpenters Chapel Road, Prairieville, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to First United Methodist Church, Gonzales.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019
