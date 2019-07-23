Betty Comeaux

Obituary
A native of Port Arthur, Texas and resident of Lakeland, La., Betty Comeaux passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:10 pm at her home. She is survived by her mother, Jane Thornell; sons, Brandon Comeaux and wife Rachal, Brad Comeaux and wife Tiffany; sisters, Cathy Saatzer, Rhonda Thornell, Holly Walls; brother, Beau Thornell; six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Harley T.; son, Blake Comeaux; granddaughter, Charlie Kaye. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland from 10 am until the Memorial Service at 11 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 25, 2019
