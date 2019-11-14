Betty Cooper Coleman, 82, resident of Gramercy, LA, entered into eternal rest on Saturday November 9, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory one son Ronaldo Coleman and daughter in laws Anastasia Coleman and Nadine H. Coleman, siblings Lilly Ann Teague (James), Beverly Johnson (Karl), Jacqueline Mattos (Dion), Donna Williams (Clinton), Ricky Cooper (Darla), brother in law Elzy Torrence and 3 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Chad E. Coleman, daughter Terri Lynn Coleman, brothers Alexander Cooper, Jr., Perry Cooper and parents Alexander and Beatrice Cooper, Sr. Funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday November 16, 2019 at First Community Antioch Baptist Church 10860 Hwy 3125 Lutcher, LA. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery Convent, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Brazier-Watson Funeral Home Donaldsonville, LA. Please sign the online guest book at www.BrazierWatson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019