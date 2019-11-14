Betty Cooper Coleman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Cooper Coleman.
Service Information
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-4252
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
First Community Antioch Baptist Church
10860 Hwy 3125
Lutcher, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Cooper Coleman, 82, resident of Gramercy, LA, entered into eternal rest on Saturday November 9, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory one son Ronaldo Coleman and daughter in laws Anastasia Coleman and Nadine H. Coleman, siblings Lilly Ann Teague (James), Beverly Johnson (Karl), Jacqueline Mattos (Dion), Donna Williams (Clinton), Ricky Cooper (Darla), brother in law Elzy Torrence and 3 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Chad E. Coleman, daughter Terri Lynn Coleman, brothers Alexander Cooper, Jr., Perry Cooper and parents Alexander and Beatrice Cooper, Sr. Funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday November 16, 2019 at First Community Antioch Baptist Church 10860 Hwy 3125 Lutcher, LA. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery Convent, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Brazier-Watson Funeral Home Donaldsonville, LA. Please sign the online guest book at www.BrazierWatson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.