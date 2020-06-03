Betty "Monie" Crawford entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was a 79 year old native of Clinton, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 8:00 am until 9:45 am; due to Covid-19 restriction, an invitation only service, conducted by Rev. Gregory Coates, will be FB Live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 10:00 am; entombment at Heavenly Gate Mausoleum. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Rev. Junius R.Crawford; children, Demetris and Adrian Roy (Carla) Crawford; siblings, Harriet (Oliver) Mason, Ivory (Leroy) Williams, Patricia (Larry) Pool, Tasha, Carnel, Sr. (Linda), Larry, Sr. (Lillian), Ronnie and Timothy Bell; aunt, Mary Ann Dunn; grandchild, Aaron B.Crawford who was the love of her life; special friend, Loretha Bates; caregiver/friend, Rose A. Robinsons; niece, nephews, other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Willie Mae Bell; siblings, Deloris B. Fox and Donald Ray Bell, Sr.; grandparents, Tommie and Susie Moses; Isabelle and Willis Bell, Sr.; father-in-law, Junius R. Crawford, Sr.; and a niece, Patrice A. Pool.

