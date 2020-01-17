|
Betty Crocker Thomason passed away peacefully at her home on January 15, 2020. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and a graduate of Walker High School. She and her husband owned and operated Jonathan Roberts Fashions in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas for over 25 years with their family. She loved motor homing with the family, playing with her grandkids, and listening to music. She was an avid LSU fan and loved to watch the Tigers play. Betty is survived by her children, Lisa Thomason-Tucker and husband, Richard, Robert Thomason Jr.; daughter-in-law, Amy Thomason; grandchildren, Richard Tucker III, Matthew Tucker, Robert Thomason III, and Natalie Thomason; and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thomason, Sr.; parents, John and Ivie Crocker; and her sister, Shirley Williams. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 12:00 pm until Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Special thanks to Natalie with Bridgeway Hospice and cousins, Sheila Nelson, Damion Williams, and Darrin Williams for their help, support, and comfort. Thanks to all the caregivers who have helped over the years. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020