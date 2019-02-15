She was 88, a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA passed away February 2, 2019.Widowed at age 46; those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Evie Sibley Voyles of BR and Linda Sibley of WV. She had nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in eternal life by husband Jessie David Sibley, brother Bobby Dake, daughter Peggy DeBlieux, granddaughter Sara Jane Spillman and parents Evie & Ray Dake. Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and The Carpenter House. A remembrance memorial will take place Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 12-2pm. at Broadmoor United Methodist in the AEB at 10230 Mollylea Dr. 70815.
Broadmoor United Methodist Chr
10230 Mollylea Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019