Betty Davis McCullough passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge on July 23, 2019 at the age of 76. Betty was born in Baton Rouge on August 31, 1942 and attended Istrouma High School. She was married to Kenneth McCullough for over 60 years. She was a homemaker who was a talented cook and made many delicious meals. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed quilting, crocheting and cross-stitching. She was a member of Patchwork Pelicans Quilt Guild and Istrouma Baptist Church. Her home was always open to her many friends and she always greeted them with a smile on her face. Her friends will miss the wonderful times they spent together and all the laughs they shared. She is survived in death by her husband, Kenneth McCullough; daughter, Debra Duty and her husband Gary Duty; grandsons, Alec Warren and Mason Warren; son, Donnie McCullough and grandson, Byron McCullough. She is also survived by three sisters: JoAnn Sanchez, Peggy Stephens and Linda Cook. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie Kirkwood Davis; father, S.J. Davis; step-mother, Amelie Becnel Davis and son in law, Ben Warren. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 12:00 pm until services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019