Betty Dozier Hall died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She was 78 years old and a resident of Slaughter. Visitation will be at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3704 Shiloh Baptist Church Road, Pine Grove, LA 70453, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 2pm until service at 4pm conducted by Rev. Joe Ratcliff. Burial will be in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Betty is survived by her son, Emmett "Randy" Hall, Orange Beach, AL, and a daughter-in-law, Rhonda G. Hall, Baton Rouge. Five sisters: Faye Grady; Joyce Allen and husband, Walter; Ann Moore and husband, Ben; Mona McDavid and husband, Danny, all of Batchelor; and Bobbie Lowrie and husband, Bob, of Zachary. Grandchildren, Madison Hall Perekotiy and husband, Yuriy; Gray Hall and wife, Erika; Connor Hall and wife, Erica; Evan Hall; Marina Leigh Hall; Kristina Hall Blake and husband,Chris; Hallie Hall; Marina Hall Kimbrell and husband, Brandon; Kinley Hall; Isaac Hall; Reghan Hall Littlepage and husband, Will; and Allison Hall. Great grandchildren, Chambers, Lev, Mila, and Remington Perekotiy; Charlotte Hall; Aiden Ferguson; Axel Blake; Emma Kate and Benjamin Littlepage. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Rev. Darwin Hall; a daughter, Baby Girl Hall; and a son, J.D. Hall. Parents, George Sr. and Beatrice Dozier and siblings: Billy Dozier, George Dozier, Jr., Daisy Dake, Mildred Moore, Terry Dozier and Brian Porche. Pallbearers will be Gray Hall, Connor Hall, Isaac Hall, Will Littlepage, Henry Davis III, Kevin Davis, Wade Moore, and Ben Young. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.