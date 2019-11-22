Betty D. Wroten, 81, of Smithdale, MS passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A visitation for Mrs. Wroten will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church from 1PM until services at 2 PM. Rev. Eric Moak and Rev. Mike Hedrick will officiate and burial will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Mrs. Wroten was born on September 9, 1938 in Walthall Co. to the late Otto and Carrie Smith Dunaway. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and worked for DSM Copolymer in the Safety Dept. and the Computer Dept. Mrs. Wroten was a loving mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents,Otto and Carrie Smith Dunaway; her loving husband, Leon Wroten Jr.; one brother, Shelby Dunaway; in-laws, Dwyneth and Leon Wroten Sr.; and one brother-in-law, James Wroten. Surviving Mrs. Wroten are her sons, Roger Wroten of Smithdale and Denny Wroten of Smithdale; her daughter, Sharon McMorris; two sisters, Dot Ginn (James) and Elaine Caruso (Leonce) ;three sister-in-laws, Jo Anne Wroten, Judy Hughey (James) and Dot Hedrick (Mike); and a grandson, Damian McMorris.