Betty Edwards Kauffman passed away Friday December 6, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La. surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born May 7, 1931 in Coushatta, La. She is survived by her loving husband Russell Kauffman, children Sheila Corcoran, Angie Kosick (Bob), Norman Brent Linder (Sheila), Rhonda Jurasinski (Joel), and Marc Albarado (Dodie). Grandchildren Shannon Foster, Brittany Copeland, Jeromy Grimmet, Brad Major (Kelly), Kennedy Albarado, and Addison Albarado. Great grandchildren; Kayliegh Crockett (Chris), Cade Babin, Madison Carlson, Aubrey Dugas, Olivia and Riley Copeland. Preceded in death by husbands Aubrey Linder and Kenneth Albarado, son John Gregory Linder, and grandchildren Latisha Mayeux, Sabrina Smith. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5pm- 9pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, La 70815. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home beginning at 9am until funeral service begins at 10 am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019