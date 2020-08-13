Betty Egan Bourque was born Sept 16, 1927 and died peacefully Aug 12, 2020 at the age of 92. She was a native and longtime resident of Zachary, a member of the Plains Presbyterian Church for over 70 years and a member of the Town and Country Reviewers Book Club for 50 years. She was married to Leonce "Ducy" Bourque for 64 years until his death in 2011. They knew a lot about commitment, to each other, to their church and to their family. The strength of that commitment provides a lasting gift to the family. She is survived by her son Ronald Bourque and his wife Dianne Collier Bourque, daughter Marsha B. Williams and her husband Alan. Three grandchildren, Michelle B. Hedges and husband Michael , Nicole Bourque and Matthew Bourque. Three great grandchildren, Collin Hedges, Jacob Hedges and Adeline Hedges. Also preceded in death by her mother Celeste Carney Egan Dees, father James E. Egan and step father E.W. Dees. A graveside service conducted by Rev. Campbell Silman will be held at 10:00 am Aug 15, 2020 at the Plains Presbyterian Memorial Gardens, Zachary. Pallbearers will be Alan Williams, Matthew Bourque, Michael Hedges, Collin Hedges, Jacob Hedges and Adeline Hedges. Her family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the staff at Oakwood Village Assisted Living for their 6 yrs of loving care, Clarity Hospice for their end of life support and to her compassionate doctor, Amanda Lea. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital. Thank you to Charlet Funeral Home for their attention and kindness at this time. Share condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.