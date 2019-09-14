Betty F. Day, a native of Pride, LA and resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on September 12, 2019 at the age of 81. Betty retired from the Louisiana School Employees' Retirement System with over 30 years of employment. She loved her family and enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She is survived by her children, Byron Day, Angie Fowler, and Jimmy Day; grandchildren, Beau Day, Amanda Wetkowski, Joshua Wetkowski, Olivia and Leslie McNabb, and Kristy Fowler; and great-grandchild, Isobel Arnold; brothers, Doug Forbes and wife Ellen, and Jessie Forbes and wife Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Carrie L. Forbes; and brother, George Calvin Forbes. Visitation will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge; from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sandy Creek Baptist Cemetery in Pride.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019