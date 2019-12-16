Betty Fay Zachary Fletcher, 82, "Maw B", a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Zachary First Baptist Church from 4pm until 7pm. Then, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 10am. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Stone and husband Eric Stone of Zachary; one son, Lester C. Fletcher Jr. and wife Donna Fletcher of Fayetteville, GA; one sister, Bobbie Bond of Clinton, LA; four grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Fletcher Sr., parents Earnest and Mary Zachary, four sisters, and four brothers, and great-grandchild Chandler Payne. Pallbearers will be Logan Payne, Les Fletcher III, J.D. Nix, Devin Paxton, Heylin Bond, and Steve Bond. She was a devoted member of the Zachary First Baptist Church. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019