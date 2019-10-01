Betty Gay Ward, a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA passed away on September 30, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1934 in Kilbourne, LA to parents, Philip and Ollie Dosher. She will be remembered as a great loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a very loving woman. A true angel and great caregiver. She wore many hats from Guys Antiques, to cookin and being the heart of the family. Mrs. Ward is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rudolph Ward; two sons, Chris and Cary Ward; grandchildren, Tommy M. Ward, Mechelle Ashford, Jeremy Ward, Duston Lauret and Hunter Ward; great grandchild, Breland and Lawson Ashford. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA, Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10:00am until service time of 12:00pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019