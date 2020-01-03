Betty Honore

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Betty. My prayers and..."
    - Heidi Crochet El Kheiashy
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
12369 Hwy 416
Lakeland, LA
Rosary
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
12369 Hwy 416
Lakeland, LA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
12369 Hwy 416,
Lakeland, LA
Obituary
Betty Honore, a resident of Rougon, LA, died at 6:59 p.m. on Wednesday January 1, 2020, at the age of 81 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. A retired school bus driver (22 years of service) for Pointe Coupee, she was a caregiver for most of her life as well as an excellent cook. She was a devoted Catholic and prayed the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet daily. She is survived by her loving family, five children and their spouses -Philomena Fontenot, Oscar, LA; Celeste (Michael) Barbre, New Orleans, LA; Shawn (Sheila) Honore, Gunter, TX; Stacey (Victor) Jones, Dallas, TX and Mary Jean (Terrence) Tucker, Memphis, TN; twelve grandchildren -Leslie, Valerie, Vincent, Tracie, Clayton, Natalie, Jenna, Victor, Lauren, Madison, Zoe, and Xavier; six great-grandchildren -Nicholas, Abigail, Alcide IV, Ava Genevieve, Blaine and Sebastian, with two new arrivals anticipated in 2020. She is survived by her brother -Paul Kerry (Cecilia) Patin, Sr.; brothers and sisters-in-law -Ophelia Patin, Jimmy (Aline) Honore, Alvin (Susan) Honore, Russel (Beverly) Honore, Mary McAtee, Lorraine (Miller) Darensbourg, and Pete (Jackie) Honore and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Clarence Joseph (Cookie) Honore and daughter Sherrie Marie; parents - Emzie and Maude Patin; sister -Jean Monget, and brothers -Ronald and Joseph Patin. Visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 Hwy 416, Lakeland, LA. Rosary to be recited at 11:00 a.m. Funeral mass at 12:00 p.m. conducted by Fr. Todd Lloyd. Burial at Chenal Cemetery in Jarreau, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
