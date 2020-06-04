"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful." 2 Timothy 4:7. Betty Jean Burgmon entered into eternal rest peacefully on May 31, 2020 after a lengthily battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her daughter and grandsons, at the home of her daughter. Betty was 74 years of age. Visitation will be at Evergreen Baptist Church located at 956 North 39th Street from 10:00 a.m. till 10:45 a.m. Celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Betty will be laid to rest at Greenoaks Memorial Park at 9598 Florida Boulevard. Services are entrusted to the caring staff of Charles Mackey Scotlandville Funeral Services. MASKS MUST BE WORN!!

