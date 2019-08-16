Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Harris Watson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Harris Watson passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 4:50 in the morning. She was born on January 25, 1935 and raised in Denham Springs, LA. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Brent Watson and wife Lisa, son, Tim Watson, daughter, Jill Watson Walker and husband David, and daughter Julie Watson Piner and husband Keith. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Ashley Watson, Brandon Watson and wife Sarah, Josh Walker, Anna Walker, and Ally Piner, and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Caleb Naul, and Kade and Reece Watson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Rudolph "TT" Watson, parents, Louis "Red" Harris and Oma Hatchell Harris and siblings, LaVerne Garrison, Virgie Garrison, Louise Sellers, Sybil Causey, Randolph Harris, and Louis Frank "LF" Harris. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Hebron Baptist Church in Denham Springs, LA. Visitation will continue Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM with service to follow at 11:00 AM. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Special thanks to Emma, Dee, Paulette, Daren, Windy and the caregivers from Maison De Fleur Assisted Living, and Jenny and Frezla from Audubon Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hebron Baptist Church Building Fund. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

