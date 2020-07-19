1/1
Betty Jean Johnson Martin
Betty Jean Johnson Martin passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Henry W. Martin; parents, Mose and Mattie Johnson; brother, Billy Johnson; sister, Judy Johnson White. Betty is survived by her daughter, Tammie Lirette; sons, Rusty Hayward, Perry Martin, Troy Martin; grandchildren, Lauren Justice, Morgan Horton, Kody Hayward, Kristen Hayward, Madison Martin; great-grandchildren, Ander Justice, John Michael Justice, Karsen St. Romain, Madison Horton. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and an all around sassy woman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat Haven at cathaven.org. A private service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
