Betty Jean Johnson Martin passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Henry W. Martin; parents, Mose and Mattie Johnson; brother, Billy Johnson; sister, Judy Johnson White. Betty is survived by her daughter, Tammie Lirette; sons, Rusty Hayward, Perry Martin, Troy Martin; grandchildren, Lauren Justice, Morgan Horton, Kody Hayward, Kristen Hayward, Madison Martin; great-grandchildren, Ander Justice, John Michael Justice, Karsen St. Romain, Madison Horton. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and an all around sassy woman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat Haven at cathaven.org.
A private service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home.