Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Jean Kenney, nee Almy, a native of Baton Rouge died at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 29th at her daughter's home. She was the rock of our family and will be sorely missed. Rabenhorst East is handling the graveside service at Greenoaks Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2nd. Betty was born January 5, 1931 in Hopkinsville, KY. She was the daughter of Nellie Lee Tresch and Geroge H. Almy. She met her husband, William Boote Kenney Sr. when he was serving in the Army at Fort Campbell. They were married and moved to Baton Rouge. She was a retired South Central Bell employee and was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Boote Kenney Sr.; son, William Kenney Jr.; two grandsons, Stephen D. Humphreys and Jason D. Elkins. She is also preceded in death by 5 brothers, Frank, Ford, Paul, Thomas J. and James Almy and one sister, Christine Webb. Survivors include two daughters, Carol Humphreys and Susan Elkins, four grandchildren, Kristin Humphreys, David Elkins, Ian Kenney and Hollie Kenney of Baton Rouge; three great-grandchildren, Tristin, Noah and Nicholas Humphreys and one great-great-grandchild, Lana Humphreys. She is also survived by three brothers, Herbert, Eugene and Charles Almy. Betty Jean Kenney, nee Almy, a native of Baton Rouge died at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 29th at her daughter's home. She was the rock of our family and will be sorely missed. Rabenhorst East is handling the graveside service at Greenoaks Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2nd. Betty was born January 5, 1931 in Hopkinsville, KY. She was the daughter of Nellie Lee Tresch and Geroge H. Almy. She met her husband, William Boote Kenney Sr. when he was serving in the Army at Fort Campbell. They were married and moved to Baton Rouge. She was a retired South Central Bell employee and was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Boote Kenney Sr.; son, William Kenney Jr.; two grandsons, Stephen D. Humphreys and Jason D. Elkins. She is also preceded in death by 5 brothers, Frank, Ford, Paul, Thomas J. and James Almy and one sister, Christine Webb. Survivors include two daughters, Carol Humphreys and Susan Elkins, four grandchildren, Kristin Humphreys, David Elkins, Ian Kenney and Hollie Kenney of Baton Rouge; three great-grandchildren, Tristin, Noah and Nicholas Humphreys and one great-great-grandchild, Lana Humphreys. She is also survived by three brothers, Herbert, Eugene and Charles Almy. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 272-9950 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close