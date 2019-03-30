Betty Jean Kenney, nee Almy, a native of Baton Rouge died at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 29th at her daughter's home. She was the rock of our family and will be sorely missed. Rabenhorst East is handling the graveside service at Greenoaks Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2nd. Betty was born January 5, 1931 in Hopkinsville, KY. She was the daughter of Nellie Lee Tresch and Geroge H. Almy. She met her husband, William Boote Kenney Sr. when he was serving in the Army at Fort Campbell. They were married and moved to Baton Rouge. She was a retired South Central Bell employee and was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Boote Kenney Sr.; son, William Kenney Jr.; two grandsons, Stephen D. Humphreys and Jason D. Elkins. She is also preceded in death by 5 brothers, Frank, Ford, Paul, Thomas J. and James Almy and one sister, Christine Webb. Survivors include two daughters, Carol Humphreys and Susan Elkins, four grandchildren, Kristin Humphreys, David Elkins, Ian Kenney and Hollie Kenney of Baton Rouge; three great-grandchildren, Tristin, Noah and Nicholas Humphreys and one great-great-grandchild, Lana Humphreys. She is also survived by three brothers, Herbert, Eugene and Charles Almy.
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 272-9950
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019