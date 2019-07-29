|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Lea DeLee.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty Jean Lea DeLee, a native of St. Helena Parish and a resident of Ethel, she died at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019; she was 89 and a retired accountant, known for her intelligence, creativity and genuine care for others. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother, a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother, and precious friend to many others. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Slaughter on Wednesday, July 31, from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Basil Wicker. Interment in the DeLee Family Cemetery, Miller Road in Jackson. She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Peggy DeLee Tabberer, of St. Francisville, and Nancy DeLee Goudeau and husband, Jeff of Ethel; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Bankston DeLee, of Ethel; nine grandchildren, Melanie Tabberer Smith and husband Rourke, Shreveport, Ben Tabberer and wife Colleen, NC, Micah DeLee and wife Stephanie, Zachary, Randee Kay DeLee Sartin and husband Cal, Clinton, Meg DeLee, Zachary, Josh DeLee and wife Amy of Jackson, Jacob Goudeau and wife Stephanie, Anna Goudeau Blackstone and husband Luke, Nick Goudeau and wife Taylor, all of Ethel; sixteen great-grandchildren, Erin and Hayley Smith, Chloe, Gracie, and Avery Tabberer, Brooke DeLee, Caleb, Matt, and Mikelyn Sartin, Morgan and Hayden DeLee, Griffin and Emmeline Goudeau, Ryen, Cedar, and Beau Blackstone; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel DeLee; son, Samuel E. DeLee; son-in-law, Dan Tabberer, father and mother, Jesse Nicholas and Lillie Bozeman Lea; three brothers, Fred, James Roan and Jesse Nicholas Lea, three sisters, Audrey Guess, Nannie Mae Wales Mixon, and Marion Louise Lea DeLee. Pallbearers will be Jeff Goudeau, Ben Tabberer, Micah DeLee, Josh DeLee, Jacob Goudeau, Nick Goudeau, Erin Smith, Caleb Sartin, and Matt Sartin. Friends may make memorial donations to the State and Foreign Mission Fund of First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 359, Slaughter, LA 70777; Cookie Project Honduras, P.O. Box 546, Slaughter, LA 70777; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 29 to July 31, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|