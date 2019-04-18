Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean McCray-Coston. View Sign

Betty Jean McCray-Coston a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on April 13, 2019 at the age of 60. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Annie Bell McCray, 2 sons Sedrick and Clifton McCray, sister Gloria McCray and brother Henry McCray Jr. She is survived by her daughters Kimberly McCray, Keisha Jones, Tyeisha McCray, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The funeral will be held Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Promise Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Rd.. Baton Rouge, LA 70811 at 10:00am. Conducted by Rev. Albert Hall. Visitation will be Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 9:00am til religious service. The interment will be at Mt. Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery at 8676 Elm Grove West, Baton Rouge, LA 70807.

7234 Plank Rd

Baton Rouge, LA 70811

