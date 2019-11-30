|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Poirrier 'Bea' Stirling.
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
Betty Jean Poirrier Stirling (Bea), loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away at the age of 91 with family by her side at The Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. Bea, a life-long resident of Baton Rouge was born November 24, 1928. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School and then she graduated from Louisiana State University in 1949 with a degree in accounting. She worked for the LSU Alumni Office as a student, was a member of The Purple Jackets--a girl's marching group which performed at halftime with the LSU Band, was a member of Beta Sigma Omicron Sorority, and attended the Episcopal Student Center on campus. After graduation she worked at the office of Louisiana Public Safety in the Driver's License Division as an accountant and later worked as a budget analyst for the Louisiana State Police. She retired January 30, 1987 and as she proudly stated she worked for "28 years, 4 months and 26 days". Bea was an avid reader, bird watcher, camper, puzzle solver, traveler, LSU fan, and accountant to the end, as her checkbook was balanced to the penny until the end of her life. Betty was preceded in death by her constant companion, the love of her life of 67 years: William M. Stirling, Jr. (Bill). Betty was preceded in death by: her parents, Hillary Cason and Jean Corbett Poirrier; grandson, Ryan Hillary Stirling; and beloved sister-in-law, Shirley Paxton Stirling. She is survived by her brother and his wife: Hillary and Nancy Poirrier and their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Chip and BB of Baton Rouge; David and Terry of Mobile, AL; Mark and Robin of Auburn, AL; and Lee and Kim of Mobile, AL. Nan was devoted to her adoring grandchildren: Will and Karen Stirling and their children: Taylor and Philip Edwards, their son's Eli and Judah, PFC Carmen Andres, Josie, Jillian, and Ryan; Casie Stirling; Camy Stirling; John Stirling; Lee and Renee Stirling; Lindsey and Victor Goncalves and their children Olivia, Nathaniel, Sebastian, and Wynn; Christopher Stirling; Corey Stirling; Christian Stirling; Jessica Stirling; Miller Jensen; Daria McDonald, Anthony Gomez, Danny Gomez, and David Gomez and their children: Kenny, Julia, Jacob, Anissa, Malena, Emi, and Kayla. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019; 9:00-10:30 at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N 4th St., Baton Rouge, LA. Followed by the funeral service at 10:30. Burial to follow at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name could be made to the "We Care" ministry of St. James Episcopal Church, St. Vincent dePaul of Baton Rouge, or the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard St. Monroe, LA 71203.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
