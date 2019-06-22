Betty Jean Quiett (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief...."
    - Brenda Comager-Scott
Service Information
Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge
3012 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-775-0727
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church
1204 St. Joseph Street
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church
1204 St. Joseph Street
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Jean Quiett was born May 2, 1936, in Ethel, LA. On Wednesday, June 12 at Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Betty peacefully transitioned into eternal rest surrounded by her daughters, Karla Jeanine Quiett and Marla Kay Quiett Weathersby. She acknowledged Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. Betty relocated to Baton Rouge and joined Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she served on the number two usher board for 45 years. Betty worked 50 years for Magnolia Construction Company and, as a domestic technician for Carolyn Selig. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, son-in-law, Eugene Weathersby, Jr. and her nephew, Milton Quiett, numerous friends, family and other relatives. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Kinch and Mamie Quiett and her sister Mamie Quiett. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24th from 9 am until service at 11 am at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph Street, Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.