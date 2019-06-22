Betty Jean Quiett was born May 2, 1936, in Ethel, LA. On Wednesday, June 12 at Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Betty peacefully transitioned into eternal rest surrounded by her daughters, Karla Jeanine Quiett and Marla Kay Quiett Weathersby. She acknowledged Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. Betty relocated to Baton Rouge and joined Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she served on the number two usher board for 45 years. Betty worked 50 years for Magnolia Construction Company and, as a domestic technician for Carolyn Selig. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, son-in-law, Eugene Weathersby, Jr. and her nephew, Milton Quiett, numerous friends, family and other relatives. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Kinch and Mamie Quiett and her sister Mamie Quiett. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24th from 9 am until service at 11 am at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph Street, Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 23, 2019