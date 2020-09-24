Betty Jean Schexnayder was born on December 9, 1932 in New Orleans, LA to the late Leon and Enola Francis. Betty entered eternal life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 87. The Lord was her strength and guidance. She devoted her life to the Lord, her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She was baptized at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie, LA. After completing high school, Betty attended Xavier University and graduated from Southern University of Baton Rouge with a Bachelor's Degree in Arts in Elementary Education. Betty was an educator for over 30 years in both St. John the Baptist and Jefferson Parishes. Betty's memories will be cherished by her husband Harvey Schexnayder of Harvey, LA; her treasured children Paulette Weber Evans (Marshall), Mary Ann Weber Millaud (David), Matthew Weber, Jr. (Jackie), Rodney Schexnayder (Cheryl) all of New Orleans and Mark Schexnayder (Katrice) of Baton Rouge; her loving siblings, Leon Francis, Jr. (Linda), Margie Crosby, Akilah Mohammed(Glenn Francis) of Sumrall, MS and Beverly Francis of Houston, TX.; her grandchildren, whom her eyes weren't big enough for, Courtney Evans Francis (Kendal), Heather Evans, Matthew Weber, III, Brandon Millaud, Maya Weber, Rylie Schexnayder, and Ashleigh Fleunce (Millard); Her precious greatgrandchildren, McKyrin Fleunce, McKaylee Fleunce; her loving in-laws Guy (Jane) Schexnayder, Hardy (Veronica) Schexnayder, Karl (Darlene) Schexnayder, Winnie S. Clark, Ruby S. Zeno, Earline S. Jackson, Gayle S. Zeno, and Linda S. (Larry) Carey; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty is preceded in death by her son Michael Weber, parents Leon and Enola Francis, 1st husband Matthew Weber, brothers Bruce Francis and Alvin Francis, and brothers-in-law Henry Crosby, Shelton Clark, Clarence Zeno, Larry Jackson and Oscar Zeno. "Our lives will not be the same without you. We are forever thankful to God for blessing us with your presence for 87 years. We will remember and uphold your smile, your giving and kind spirit, your humor, your integrity, your love and fear of God, your strength, your AMAZING cooking, and your wisdom. The list can go on and on, but in summary, your presence in our lives will forever be missed. Not only were you an awesome wife, mother and grandmother, you were a spiritual mother to many." A walk- through visitation will be held at Riverlands Christian Center 123 Redemption Way, Reserve, LA 70084 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:00. Following the visitation, a mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church, 1175 LA Hwy 18, Vacherie, LA 70090 at 11:00 am. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 am. Entombment to follow at St. Philip Catholic Church Mausoleum. Final Care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services 315 E. Airline Hwy. Gramercy, LA 70052. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!" To share condolences and thoughts, and to sign guest book, please visit: www.treasurefunerals.com.
Mask are required!!!