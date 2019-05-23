Betty Jean Smith entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was native of Zachary, Louisiana; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a 1979 graduate of Zachary High School; and employed as a Crime Analyst for the City of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Antioch Full Gospel Church, 5247 Ford Street, Bishop Gregory Cooper, Sr. Pastor, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Tammy Baptiste; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Ferman Smith; daughter, De'Quisha Smith; mother, Lou Ethel Collins; brother, Donald Ray Collins, Sr.(Barbara); niece, D'Juanna Green; nephew, Donald Ray Collins, Jr.; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019