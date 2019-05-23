Betty Jean Smith

Guest Book
  • - BOBBIE GUILLORY
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Jean Smith entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was native of Zachary, Louisiana; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a 1979 graduate of Zachary High School; and employed as a Crime Analyst for the City of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Antioch Full Gospel Church, 5247 Ford Street, Bishop Gregory Cooper, Sr. Pastor, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Tammy Baptiste; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Ferman Smith; daughter, De'Quisha Smith; mother, Lou Ethel Collins; brother, Donald Ray Collins, Sr.(Barbara); niece, D'Juanna Green; nephew, Donald Ray Collins, Jr.; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.