Betty Jean Steele Young was born to Goley and Julie Steele in Franklin County Mississippi on May 21, 1937. She passed away peacefully from this earth at the Butterfly Wing of Baton Rouge Hospice on October 23, 2020. Betty was a graduate of Meadville High, Class of 1955. After graduation, she moved to Baton Rouge to start her career in banking, met and married William Edward (WE) Young. She worked at Louisiana National Bank, and was named one of the first female Head Tellers. She left her position to raise two daughters, later returning to LNB, which evolved to Premier, Bank One later Chase at the time of her retirement. Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Edward "W E" Young; sister Hazel Thornton; sister Eloise Wroten. Betty is survived by daughters Sally Schaefer, husband Scott of Zachary Louisiana, and Shelli Mitchell, husband William of Newcastle, Oklahoma. Grandchildren, Ryan and Miranda Schaefer; Anthony, Ryan and Justin Mitchell, and three great grandchildren. Also survived by brother Clem Steele and sister Earlene Westbrook, both of Smithdale. In her spare time Betty enjoyed going to her Country House with her family, she expressed her love by cooking huge meals enjoyed by all, especially her poundcakes. She enjoyed Wednesday bible study and lunch with her friends at Oakcrest Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. A graveside service was held with family on October 26,2020 at Mt Olive Baptist Church, Smithdale, MS. Donations in her name can be made to CBN/OB Disaster Relief, CBN Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23463.

