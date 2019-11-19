Betty Jean West Martin passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 77 in Dallas, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Mary Baptist Church 1252 N. Acadian Thruway. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Her vibrant personality, loving spirit and generous nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019