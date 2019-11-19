Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die. John 11:25. Betty Jervis Blalock, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:23 a.m., surrounded by her family and friends. She was survived by her daughters and their spouses, Robyn Blalock Giacone and husband, Joseph, Bonnie Hughes Wilson and husband, Walt, Vicki Kinchen Trent and husband, David; grandson, Nicholas Giacone; granddaughters, Julie Lynn Hebert and Michelle Hughes Wilson; and 5 great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace H. Blalock; son, Michael David Hughes; parentsa, Myrl and Agnes Jervis; and sister, Linda Jervis Erwin. Betty was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Hammond. A special thanks to Audubon Hospice and nurse, Jenny Bizette and her caregivers, Debbie Dunawa, Shan Degrauy, and Charletta Jackson. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019