Service Information
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc.
Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary , LA 70791
(225)-654-4480
Visitation
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Plains Presbyterian Church
Service
2:00 PM
Plains Presbyterian Church

Betty Jo Brian, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 90. Betty Jo, resident of the Plains and Zachary, LA, was born on December 2, 1929. She is survived by three sons: Ronald Brian and wife Brenda, Randy Brian and wife Debby, Tracy Brian and wife Becky; eight grandchildren; Michele Maddie, Kelli Cox, John Brian, Christopher Brian, Jennie Brian, Laird Brian, Aubin Brian, Jude Brian; 3 step-grandchildren; Hannah Thompson, Lauren Thompson, Logan Thompson; 7 great-grandchildren; Ryan, Kristian, Addison, Kellan, Mason, Emery, Britton, and Bowen. She was preceded in death by her husband Hardee Brian, parents John Clyde and Virginia Hunt Mahoney, infant daughter, Kathy Jo Brian, and sister Dorothy Jackson. She was a lifelong member of Plains Presbyterian Church, serving as W.I.C. Chairman of the Flower Committee for 35 years. She was an active member of the Plains Church Chancel Choir for over 35 years. Appointed to the East Baton Rouge Parish Farm Bureau Board of Directors, she served for 40 years in that capacity with other appointments and service to the State Farm Bureau Women's Committee, District Directorship and State Women's Committee Board. Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons: Ronald Brian, Randy Brian, Tracy Brian, John Brian, Christopher Brian, Laird Briand, and Dominique Maddie. Honorary pallbearers will be: Charles Snyder, Dave Neal, David Jackson, Jude Brian, and members of the Plains Presbyterian Church Adult Choir. Visitation will be held at Plains Presbyterian Church, Wednesday, February 19, beginning at 11:00 am until services at 2:00 pm, conducted by Reverend Campbell Silman. Interment will follow at Young Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Plains Presbyterian Church Music Department or Young Family Cemetery. The family gratefully acknowledges the care given by her niece, Bettie Jo Heaslip, and personal care givers Ida Sharp, Lucille Lathers, Linda Bergeron, Adelaide Franklin, Judy Packer, Diane Wilbur, and Ty Burden.

