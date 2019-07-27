Betty Jo Laird, resident of Batchelor, Louisiana, passed away July 15, 2019. She was born August 31, 1931 in Sieper, Louisiana. She was the third child of Robert and Nellie Stewart. She attended St. Stephen's Episcopal in Lettsworth. She is preceded in death by her husband Tommy Laird and one son Billie Hays. She is survived by her sister Phyliss Jeffs of Rogers, AR, one daughter Cheri Campbell (Danny), one son Kendal Hays (Karen): grandchildren Sarah Sweeney (Keith), Michael Campbell, Blake Hays (Benjamin), Blaire Hays; great-grandchildren Jackson Sweeney, Corbin Hays; longtime friend Duncan Massicot and her dog Nellie. Her sunset glows brightly in the lives she has touched. Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3rd at 10:00am at St Stephen's Episcopal in Lettsworth, La, with the Rev. John Sloan Miller officiating. The family gratefully acknowledges the loving care Mrs. Betty received from The Crossing at Clarity House Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to in memory of Betty Laird.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019