Betty (Betsy) Jo Lambert Alsip, daughter of Walter E. Lambert and Mabel Ellen Greer Lambert, was born January 24, 1927 in Durant, OK and passed away at the Golden Age Nursing Facility in Denham Springs, LA on August 2 at the age of 93. She met Benjamin H. Alsip, Jr. of Mountainburg, AR in 1942. When Ben returned from Marine Corp duties, they were married December 22, 1946, in the Mountainburg Community Presbyterian church. They moved to Baton Rouge in 1947 for Ben to resume his studies at LSU. They were members of the University Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge, LA. Betsy worked at the Office of Registrar at LSU in the early 1960's. The family moved to Hammond in 1968 and joined the First Presbyterian Church where Betsy worked as secretary from 1968 to 1982. Betsy is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ben H. Alsip, Jr., two daughters, Julie Alsip Hudson and husband Randy, Diane Alsip Butler and husband Sammie, one son, Ben David Alsip and wife LeAnn; seven grandchildren, Scott Hudson and wife Danielle, Lindsey Hudson Jones and husband Brian, Jeff Hudson and wife Jenna, Ben Latil, Katherine Alsip Fleury and husband Torrey, Layne Alsip and Wil Alsip; and 14 great-grandchildren, Shane Davis, Porter Davis, Julian Alsip, Link Fleury, Violet Fleury, Takara Fleury and Akira Fleury, Ruby Hudson, Ben Jones, Jenlyn Hudson, Juliana Hudson, Ben Lee Alsip, Ava Alsip and Melody Alsip. She is also survived by three sisters, Mary Ann Lambert Norvell, Doris Elaine Lambert Scott and husband Dan and Ruth Lambert Foltz and husband Jim. She was predeceased by two brothers, Walter E. Lambert and James L. Lambert. On Friday, August 7 the visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, LA from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Barry Chance. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, 801 Thompson Dr. Hammond, LA. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association
, https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_legacy.
