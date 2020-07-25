1/1
Betty Jo Lavergne Hebert
1932 - 2020
Betty Jo Lavergne Hebert, born on January 28, 1932 in Opelousas, LA, passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Betty is survived by her children, Charlie Hebert and wife Beth, Marilyn Cash and husband Mike, Donna Duhon and husband Roland, and Marc Hebert and wife Angela. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 3 granddaughters-in-law; 4 great-grandchildren and one sister, Freddie Brooking. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Inez Lavergne and two brothers, Edward Lavergne and Jack Lavergne. Visitation will be held at Resthaven funeral home, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 9am until funeral services at 11am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family of Betty Jo Lavergne Hebert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her caregiver, Loretta Sharp; Nicky Arnold RN with Compassus Hospice and the entire staff at Belle Teche Nursing Home in New Iberia, LA. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
JUL
29
Burial
Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
