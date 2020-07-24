Betty Joan Cook Bates of Baton Rouge peacefully passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Betty was born September 12, 1926 in Wellington, Kansas and was the eldest of five children born to Albert Elmer Cook and Nina Ethel Lamb Cook. She grew up on a wheat farm near Mayfield, Kansas and attended a one-room country school through the 8th grade. She was introduced to farm work early on standing on a wooden box in front of a cook stove to prepare meals of fried chicken, beans and biscuits for threshing crews. As a teenager she handled tractors in the wheat fields and drove grain trucks to the local elevator. Betty graduated from Wellington (KS) High School in 1944 and subsequently attended nurse training at William Newton Memorial Hospital in Winfield, Kansas where she graduated as a registered nurse. She worked for years as a registered nurse in Kansas and later Iowa. Betty spent her retirement years in a cabin on a lake in Delhi, Iowa where she indulged her passion for cooking, fishing, gardening, and needlework. Betty was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Stocking, and by her husband, Robert E. Bates, whom she met on a blind date while in nurse training. She and Robert were joined in matrimony on November 26, 1948 and were married for 61 years. Betty is survived by a daughter, Barbara Bates of Colorado Springs, CO and son, Reid Bates (Gwenn Laviolette) of Port Allen, LA; by five grandchildren (Dylan G. Combellick/Kyiv, Ukraine; John L. Combellick/Colorado Springs, CO; and Augustus R., Emma L., and Annalise N. M. Bates/all of Port Allen, LA); by five great-grandchildren (Alexander D. Combellick and Dimitri D. Combellick, both of Ellicott City, MD; and Madison S. Combellick, Colette R. Combellick and Loghan C. Combellick all of Colorado Springs, CO); by two younger sisters (Doreen Applegate and Donna Yearout) and by a younger brother (Albert Elmer Cook Jr.) all of Kansas. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Kansas. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.