Betty Johnson
Betty Johnson, a retired educator, native and resident of Port Allen, LA departed this life on June 15, 2020 at Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Lafayette, LA. She was 72 years old. Viewing will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3:00PM-5:00PM at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services, 1160 Louisiana Ave,. Port Allen, LA 70767. Celebration of Life Services at 11:00AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th Street, Port Allen, LA 70767, Pastor Raymond E. Allen, Sr., Officiating. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by a daughter, Deniser Joseph (Patrick); mother, Isabell Parker; sisters, Pat Burris, Valencia Parker, Allen, Carolyn Singleton, Theresa Love; granddaughter, Mia Parker, all of Port Allen, LA; grandsons, Ellis Joseph, New Orleans, LA; Patrick Joseph, Houston, TX; Norman Brown, Charlotte, N.C.; Aunt, Rosa Polk, Baton Rouge, LA; 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives. Masks are mandatory, social distancing, limited seating enforced. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services, 9348 Scenic, Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
