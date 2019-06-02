|
|
Betty "Granny" Joy Starks Davis, 89, of Central, Louisiana, passed away on, Saturday June 1, 2019. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on June 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Services presided over by Glen Miers of Zoar Baptist Church. Burial will follow the funeral at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Betty was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on July 16, 1929. She graduated from Istrouma High School. She was married to Vernon Edward Davis, Sr. on January 1, 1948. Betty was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty is survived by her son, Vernon "Skip" Davis, Jr. and wife Judy; 5 grandchildren, Kellie Corman, Kristie Davis Goings, Jason Davis, Lynley James Langlois, and Amy James; sister, Sallye Starks; and 5 great grandchildren, Bralyn Davis, Dawson Goings, Mollie Davis, Hudson Langlois, and Oliver Langlois; and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Starks, Sr. and Effie Keowen; husband, Vernon Davis, Sr.; daughter, Bobbye Davis James; brothers, Clarence Starks, Jr. and Jackie Starks, Sr. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to St. Jude, https://www.stjude.org/.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 5, 2019