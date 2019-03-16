Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Joyce Palmer Hurst. View Sign

Betty Joyce Palmer Hurst, fought the good fight and finished her race in the Lord Jesus Christ on March 15, 2019. Her favorite verse was Hebrews 12: 1-2; "Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God." She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family. Her doors and kitchen were always open to the children in the community. She retired, after working for 30 years. She started working for the phone company as an operator. Later, she worked at the Draft Board and spent most of her years working as a processor for the Department of Social Services. Visitation will be at the First Baptist Church of Clinton on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10am until funeral services at 12noon, conducted by Dr. Fred Malone and Dr. Tom Hicks. Burial will be at Jackson Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Mark Hurst and his wife Eleanore of Clinton; Richard "Rick" Hurst of Clinton; two sisters, Barbara "Bobbie" Palmer Kent and husband Julian D. Kent, Jr. of Jackson; Gloria Jean Palmer Fontenot and her husband Nolan Fontenot of Jackson; four grandchildren: John Bryan Hurst and wife Erin; Carlton Seth Hurst and wife Samantha; Ashley Elizabeth Hurst Myers and husband Cary Myers; and Richard Carlton Hurst Jr.; two great-grandchildren: Riley Grace Hurst and Cole Michael Hurst. She was preceded in death by her husband Carlton S. Hurst and son Michael Bryan Hurst. Pallbearers will be Mark R. Hurst, Richard C. Hurst, John Bryan Hurst, Carlton Seth Hurst, Richard Carlton Hurst Jr., Roy M. Schmidt, III, Knight Phares Roddy, Jr., and Cary Myers. Honorary pallbearers will be Julian D. Kent, Jr., Nolan Fontenot, Don B. Kilbourne, John Allen Phares, and John Irwin Stewart. She was a graduate of McKowen High School. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Clinton, LA. A heartfelt thanks to the staff and management of Grace Health and Rehab of Slaughter, LA. As well as Mrs. Ginger Hunt and Dr. Darie Gilliam of RKM Primary Care. As well as the private sitters who assisted her. Additionally a special thanks to the pastors and deacons of the First Baptist Church of Clinton, LA. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA

4230 High Street

Zachary , LA 70791

