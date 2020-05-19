Betty "Granny" Joyce Terrell Slaton, 73, of Denham Springs, LA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, May 18, 2020. Betty enjoyed her work as a hairdresser in her own salon for most of the 80's and 90's. Her last job was Office Manager for a storage company. She was known as the family computer expert, always fixing family and friend's computers. She loved to sew, quilt and crochet in her Hobby She-Shed that she called "GRANNYLAND". She loved to travel and even coordinated Bus Travel plans for her Riverside Baptist Church Senior's group, the Reflections. She spent years on her family's Geneology Research. Betty thoroughly enjoyed her line dancing class called the "YaYas". Her heart's pride and joy was being the Best Granny Ever for her family. She had a profound love for all children. She was known as the sucker lady at her church where she traded candy suckers for hugs. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Slaton; daughter, Michelle "Tootie" Slaton Sibley and husband, Terry; son, Jerry "Bubba" Slaton and wife, Tracy; grandchildren, Kayla Sibley Cassard (Trevor), Karmyn Sibley Harris (Brody), Shelbie Slaton Miller(Seth), Brandilyn Slaton; great-children, Camille Cassard, Bentley Harris, and Jackson Miller, who is on his way; brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnnie and Barbara Terrell and George and Judy Terrell. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel Terrell. A private graveside service will be held at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date for family and friends. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.